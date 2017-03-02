Water park hit by powder explosion ca...

Water park hit by powder explosion can reopen: court

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The China Post

A water park where an explosion of flammable dust killed 15 people and injured almost 500 others in 2015 could reopen after a court on Wednesday overturned a government order that had suspended its license. The Tourism Bureau, which ordered the Formosa Fun Coast water park to suspend business following the accident, said it could appeal against the verdict handed down by the Taipei Administrative High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) 32 min Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC