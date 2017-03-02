Water park hit by powder explosion can reopen: court
A water park where an explosion of flammable dust killed 15 people and injured almost 500 others in 2015 could reopen after a court on Wednesday overturned a government order that had suspended its license. The Tourism Bureau, which ordered the Formosa Fun Coast water park to suspend business following the accident, said it could appeal against the verdict handed down by the Taipei Administrative High Court.
