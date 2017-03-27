US, Japan risk China's ire courting T...

US, Japan risk China's ire courting Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit

The US and Japan are taking steps toward upgrading ties with Taiwan, risking a dispute with China as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepare for their first meeting in Florida next week. The two allies have made a series of moves signalling more direct relations with the diplomatically isolated island even after Trump reaffirmed the US's long-standing policy recognising that both sides were part of "one China".

