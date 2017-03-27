Uber resumes self-driving programme in Tempe, Pittsburgh after crash
Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc will be back on the road in Tempe and Pittsburgh on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said. Uber drivers' cars are parked outside the Ministry of Transportation building during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2017.
