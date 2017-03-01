Uber and Careem banned from airport pickups in Saudi Arabia
Drivers from ride-hailing services Uber and Careem are barred from picking up passengers from Saudi Arabia's airports, Al Madina newspaper reported, quoting a spokesman from the kingdom's General Directorate of Traffic. Uber drivers' cars are parked outside the Ministry of Transportation building during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Thu
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC