Tsai vows to help more women join workforce
President Tsai Ing-wen said the government would strive to enact policies removing obstacles to women's participation in the workforce, in a speech marking International Women's Day Wednesday. Speaking at an event hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Tsai said the government would work hard to improve gender equality in Taiwan and would be dedicated to ensuring that women were able to fulfill their own dreams.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
