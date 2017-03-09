Tsai vows to help more women join wor...

Tsai vows to help more women join workforce

President Tsai Ing-wen said the government would strive to enact policies removing obstacles to women's participation in the workforce, in a speech marking International Women's Day Wednesday. Speaking at an event hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Tsai said the government would work hard to improve gender equality in Taiwan and would be dedicated to ensuring that women were able to fulfill their own dreams.

