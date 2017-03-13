Trunk of tour bus bursts into flames in Chiayi, injuring 1

Police are investigating an explosion in the luggage compartment of a tour bus parked outside a temple in Puzi, Chiayi County on Sunday morning, as a result of which the driver's left hand was injured. All passengers, lay believers from Kaohsiung's Zuoying District on a pilgrimage to Buddhist and Daoist temples, were not on the bus when the explosion occurred at about 9 a.m. The driver declined to see a doctor saying the injury was minor.

