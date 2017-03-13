Top women researchers embark on speak...

Top women researchers embark on speaking circuit

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The China Post

The Gro Brundtland Week of Women in Sustainable Development kicked off Sunday at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan with the aim of promoting public interest in sustainable development and honoring female researchers from developing countries and Taiwan. The five winners of this year's Gro Brundtland Award attended the opening ceremony and will receive their awards on March 17, the Tang Prize Foundation said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC