Top women researchers embark on speaking circuit
The Gro Brundtland Week of Women in Sustainable Development kicked off Sunday at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan with the aim of promoting public interest in sustainable development and honoring female researchers from developing countries and Taiwan. The five winners of this year's Gro Brundtland Award attended the opening ceremony and will receive their awards on March 17, the Tang Prize Foundation said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
