The Grauer School's students and their families recently hosted 10 students from Taichung, Taiwan.

New student registration for grades K-6 begins Monday at all eight Del Mar Union School District school offices and continues through June 16. During the summer when school offices are closed, registration will take place at the district office, 11232 El Camino Real, San Diego. Call 755-9301 or visit dmusd.org for details, including office hours and required documents to register your child for school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.