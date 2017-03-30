The Grauer School's students and their families recently hosted 10 students from Taichung, Taiwan.
New student registration for grades K-6 begins Monday at all eight Del Mar Union School District school offices and continues through June 16. During the summer when school offices are closed, registration will take place at the district office, 11232 El Camino Real, San Diego. Call 755-9301 or visit dmusd.org for details, including office hours and required documents to register your child for school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC