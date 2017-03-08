The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and...

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops Announce East Asia Tour Itinerary

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops will embark on its highly-anticipated international tour to Asia in March of 2017 with six performances in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Taiwan. "I'm so proud to conduct the CSO in some of the most prestigious venues in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai," said CSO Music Director Louis Lang re.

