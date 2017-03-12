Texting employees after hours comes at a price

In the first arbitration ruling of its kind in Taiwan, New Taipei City on Saturday awarded NT$2,598 in overtime pay to an employee who had to send work-related messages via Line after regular office hours. The Labor Affairs Department under the New Taipei City Government announced the decision yesterday of the arbitration case lodged in 2015 by a New Taipei resident who worked for an electronics parts manufacturer and was laid off.

