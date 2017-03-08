Tesla's Model X is coming to Taiwan

Tesla's Model X is coming to Taiwan

By Christine Chou -- After delivering the first batch of the Model S vehicles to Taiwan earlier this year, electric car maker Tesla Motors unveiled Tuesday its second vehicle to hit local streets: the Model X, a family-friendly all-electric sports utility vehicle that starts at around NT$4.04 million. The Model X is the third vehicle produced by the automaker, after the Roadster - which was discontinued in 2012 - and the Model S sedan.

