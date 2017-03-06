Taoyuan Airport Metro smoothly takes off

When first-time visitors Max and Charlie from England landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport without having arranged transportation to Taipei, they were immediately drawn by a series of signs that guided them to the entrance of the newly opened Taoyuan Airport Metro . They followed the signs and then had the luxury of journeying on to Taipei without the fuss of looking through the numerous intercity bus routes or the difficulty of communicating with a local cab driver through a language barrier.

Chicago, IL

