Taoyuan Airport Metro smoothly takes off
When first-time visitors Max and Charlie from England landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport without having arranged transportation to Taipei, they were immediately drawn by a series of signs that guided them to the entrance of the newly opened Taoyuan Airport Metro . They followed the signs and then had the luxury of journeying on to Taipei without the fuss of looking through the numerous intercity bus routes or the difficulty of communicating with a local cab driver through a language barrier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
