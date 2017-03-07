Taiwan's ties with some Caribbean all...

Taiwan's ties with some Caribbean allies deserve attention: foreign minister

By Joseph Yeh -- Foreign Minister David Lee on Monday issued a warning about Taiwan's diplomatic ties with some of its Caribbean allies, but said the ministry had taken remedial measures and that bilateral relations had stabilized. At the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng asked the foreign minister to rate Taiwan's relationships with its 21 allies using a traffic light system, with green indicating that ties are stable and red suggesting that relations are at a standstill.

