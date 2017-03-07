Taiwan's ties with some Caribbean allies deserve attention: foreign minister
By Joseph Yeh -- Foreign Minister David Lee on Monday issued a warning about Taiwan's diplomatic ties with some of its Caribbean allies, but said the ministry had taken remedial measures and that bilateral relations had stabilized. At the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng asked the foreign minister to rate Taiwan's relationships with its 21 allies using a traffic light system, with green indicating that ties are stable and red suggesting that relations are at a standstill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC