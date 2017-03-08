Taiwan's Hottest Fried Chicken Treat ...

Taiwan's Hottest Fried Chicken Treat Gets a Weekly DTLA Residence

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Eater

Famous Taiwanese night market vendor Hot Star is expanding into the thick of Los Angeles, jumping from a couple of San Gabriel Valley locations to a simpler stall at weekend food bazaa r Smorgasburg . The prolific company first rose to prominence as part of the Shilin Night Market in Taipei, but has in the years since expanded to over 100 locations internationally, including Toronto.

