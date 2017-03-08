Taiwan's Hottest Fried Chicken Treat Gets a Weekly DTLA Residence
Famous Taiwanese night market vendor Hot Star is expanding into the thick of Los Angeles, jumping from a couple of San Gabriel Valley locations to a simpler stall at weekend food bazaa r Smorgasburg . The prolific company first rose to prominence as part of the Shilin Night Market in Taipei, but has in the years since expanded to over 100 locations internationally, including Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC