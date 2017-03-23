Taiwan trying to forge unofficial ties with China to thaw icy relations, says ex-premier
Taipei has attempted to use "back door" communications channels to establish contact with Beijing since a breakdown in relations, but without success, says former official Taiwan's independence-leaning government under Tsai Ing-wen has tried to open "back door" unofficial communications channels with mainland China since formal ties were severed last year, but the efforts have proved fruitless, according to a former premier on the island. Jiang Yi-huah told the South China Morning Post that Tsai's government had hoped to establish contacts with Beijing without the precondition of acknowledging the so-called 1992 consensus, but the mainland government has refused to give ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC