Taiwan trying to forge unofficial ties with China to thaw icy relations, says ex-premier

Taipei has attempted to use "back door" communications channels to establish contact with Beijing since a breakdown in relations, but without success, says former official Taiwan's independence-leaning government under Tsai Ing-wen has tried to open "back door" unofficial communications channels with mainland China since formal ties were severed last year, but the efforts have proved fruitless, according to a former premier on the island. Jiang Yi-huah told the South China Morning Post that Tsai's government had hoped to establish contacts with Beijing without the precondition of acknowledging the so-called 1992 consensus, but the mainland government has refused to give ground.

