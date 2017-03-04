Taiwan offers scholarships for post-graduate studies
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines has announced various scholarship programs that are now open to qualified Filipino students. These scholarships are for Filipinos who would like to pursue post-graduate studies in Taiwan or those who would like to learn the Mandarin language, TECO said in a news release.
