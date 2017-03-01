Taiwan navy, air force to train in South China Sea
Taiwan's navy will step up regular patrols around the South China Sea and conduct joint training with the air force in response to China's growing military power in the region, the island's defence minister said on Thursday. Taiwanese Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan visits the International Maritime and Defense Industry Exposition in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 16, 2016.
