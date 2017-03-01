Taiwan mushroom's cancer cell destroying properties pose potential treatment benefits

The anti-cancer properties of the Antrodia salmonea improved autophagy and apoptosis in breast cancer cells, revealed researchers from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan. "Because induction of autophagy/apoptosis by chemical substances has been considered to be a great approach in cancer treatment, we assume that treatment of triple-negative breast cancers with Antrodia salmonea could be a valid strategy to control the malignancy," researchers wrote in a soon-to-be-published manuscript for Food and Chemical Toxicology .

