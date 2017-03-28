Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case
TAIPEI: A Taiwanese court Tuesday found former president Ma Ying-jeou not guilty in a political leaks case, one of a series of lawsuits brought against him since he stepped down last year. Ma was acquitted of leaking secrets and of defamation.
