Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty ...

Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese court Tuesday found former president Ma Ying-jeou not guilty in a political leaks case, one of a series of lawsuits brought against him since he stepped down last year. Ma was acquitted of leaking secrets and of defamation.

Chicago, IL

