Taiwan district court acquits former president of leaks

A Taiwan district court cleared former president Ma Ying-jeou on Tuesday of charges of leaking classified information over a controversial wiretapping case in 2013. In a widely watched sentence handed down by the Taipei District Court, judges found Ma not guilty of violating the laws protecting classified and personal intelligence information, a court spokesman said, adding judges also cleared Ma of libel charges.

