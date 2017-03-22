Taiwan demonstrates a newfound love o...

Taiwan demonstrates a newfound love of dogs with a law to stop killing them

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shelter for stray dogs operated by the dog and cat welfare group Animals Taiwan. The house specialty at the Piglet Friendly Cafe is chopped chicken with carrots, broccoli and egg - with no MSG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC