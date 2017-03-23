Taiwan court hears landmark gay marri...

Taiwan court hears landmark gay marriage case12 min ago

Thursday

Taiwan's constitutional court began hearing a landmark case today that could make the island the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage. A panel of 14 grand justices will hear a debate over a disputed law that critics say is unconstitutional because it prevents unions between gay couples.

Chicago, IL

