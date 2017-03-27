Taiwan and Hong Kong: two cultures, one trip
Everyone knows that Hong Kong is the vibrant financial hub of Asia and that Taiwan leads the world with delicious rice noodles and the best cycling environment. But did you know that both destinations offer amazing scenery, trails, and golden beaches along with fascinating cultural events? "Cycling is very popular in Taiwan," says Linda Lin, Director - San Francisco Office of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau , "with Sun Moon Lake elected by CNN Travel as one of the world's best cycling routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC