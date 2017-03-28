Taipei mayor arrives in Thailand to promote tourism
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je arrived in Thailand Tuesday on a visit to promote tourism, during which he is scheduled to host an event to introduce attractions in Taiwan's capital and promote the 2017 Universiade that will be held in Taipei in August. During Ko's first trip to Thailand since becoming Taipei mayor in December 2014, he is scheduled to visit the Thailand Creative and Design Center in Bangkok, and the Bangkok Art And Culture Center.
