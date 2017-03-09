Taichung Airport aims to become budge...

Taichung Airport aims to become budget airline hub

1 hr ago

The Taichung City government said Thursday that it has set a goal of turning the Taichung Airport in central Taiwan into the country's second budget airline hub after the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. With an increase in the number of low-cost carriers providing services at the Taichung Airport, the city government's Tourism Office said the special municipality is determined to transform the airport into a budget airline center, in a bid to push tourism development in central Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

