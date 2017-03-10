Swiss presence at Taipei show reflect...

Swiss presence at Taipei show reflects growth of Swiss-Taiwan collaborations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Secretary-General of the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Industries Christoph Blattler praised Swiss-Taiwan collaboration in the field of machine tools during an exclusive sit-down with The China Post on Thursday. Blattler, who is in Taiwan for the 26th Taipei International Machine Tools Show, said that high specifications was why "our people like to work with suppliers and partners in Taiwan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC