Summerhill takes Tour de Taiwan GC lead

U.S. UnitedHealthcare Pro cyclist Daniel Summerhill takes first place at the third stage of Tour de Taiwan 2017 in Taoyuan on Tuesday, March 28. His results also place him first in overall ranking, dethroning James Gullen, winner of Monday's stage in New Taipei.

