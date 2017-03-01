Slavery: the way of the Taiwanese boss
A home factory in Taichung News came out early this week of a dried tofu factory that had held two migrant workers for 14 years... Kaohsiung police raided a dried tofu factory and rescued four migrant workers who had been locked inside on the second floor of the factory for up to 14 years and forced to work 15 hours every day. The factory was fined a massive $1.2 million NT, or about $40,000, for stealing nearly 30 years from two people.
