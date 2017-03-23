Siemens vows to turn Taiwan into offs...

Siemens vows to turn Taiwan into offshore wind hub

At a press event, the company reiterated its mission to use its technologies in offshore wind power, gas-fired power generation and energy efficiency via digitalization to help establish a sustainable energy future for Taiwan. President Tsai Ing-wen recently announced the latest energy mix plan for Taiwan in 2015 - 20 percent renewable, 50 percent natural gas and 30 percent coal-fired power.

