Shipping company and captain set to be charged over seized military vehicles

The seizure of the nine Terrex troop carriers on their way from Taiwan caused a diplomatic controversy between Beijing and the Lion City Hong Kong customs is likely to press charges on Wednesday against the shipping company and the captain of the container ship which transported nine Singapore military vehicles into the city from Taiwan in November without a required licence. Shipping company APL is expected to be issued with a summons while the captain of the container ship is to be charged with importing strategic commodities without a required licence, according to a government source with knowledge of the case.

Chicago, IL

