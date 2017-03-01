Senior Chinese official slams interne...

Senior Chinese official slams internet curbs in rare public outburst

A senior official of China's top advisory body has lashed out at the country's increasing internet censorship, warning that heightened crackdowns threaten social and economic growth. The remarks by Luo Fuhe, a vice-chairmen of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and executive vice-chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party, one of eight non-Communist parties on the mainland, were made on the eve of the opening of the political advisory body's annual session, state media reported.

