Securities firm Taishin agrees in principle to acquire rival Ta Chong
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based Taishin Financial Holdings's securities arm agreed a deal in principle Friday to acquire Ta Chong Securities , said during a press conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Taishin's board hopes to complete the purchase by July 31, at which point all of TCSC's shares would be transferred and assets exchanged, Lin added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC