SDI Media Expands Services in Asia with New Fully Equipped Recording Studios in Taiwan

SDI Media, the world's leading localization provider, announces the relocation and upgrade of its owned and operated dubbing studios in Taiwan. SDI has built another custom-designed facility to provide content producers and distributors the highest level of quality, capacity, and security for their global localization needs.

Chicago, IL

