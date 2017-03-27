Republic of China on Taiwan Helping To Upgrade Government's Vehicular Fleet

The Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan, through its Embassy in Basseterre, has once again demonstrated its commitment to assisting the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis-this time through the donation of funds for the purchasing of two vehicles. A brief handing over ceremony was held today, March 29, 2017, in the Office of the Prime Minister at Government Headquarters.

