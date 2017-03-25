Rain and colder weather for north, no...

Rain and colder weather for north, northeast

The latest cold front is delivering lower temperatures and rain across Northern and Northeastern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau on Saturday. The bureau forecast highs of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius with temperatures dropping to 14 to 15 degrees in the evening in the north and northeastern parts of the island.

