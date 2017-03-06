QNAP intros TS-1685 16-bay Super NAS
QNAP Introduces Robust TS-1685 - the 16-bay Xeon D Super NAS Supporting PCIe Expandability and M.2 SSD Caching Taipei, Taiwan, March 1, 2017 - QNAPA Systems, Inc. today announced the new business-class TS-1685 desktop 16-bay XeonA D Super NAS that supports twelve 3.5 hard drives and four 2.5 SSDs, provides six M.2 SSD slots, and features a powerful IntelA XeonA D processor to deliver outstanding performance with high-capacity storage. Designed to optimize enterprise IT infrastructure, the TS-1685 comes with three PCIe slots that support 10GbE/40GbE NIC, PCIe NVMe SSD, graphics cards, and USB 3.1 expansion cards to provide a complete business-ready storage solution incorporating security and scalability.
Read more at The Daily Millbury.
