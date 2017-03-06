QNAP intros TS-1685 16-bay Super NAS

QNAP intros TS-1685 16-bay Super NAS

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Millbury

QNAP Introduces Robust TS-1685 - the 16-bay Xeon D Super NAS Supporting PCIe Expandability and M.2 SSD Caching Taipei, Taiwan, March 1, 2017 - QNAPA Systems, Inc. today announced the new business-class TS-1685 desktop 16-bay XeonA D Super NAS that supports twelve 3.5 hard drives and four 2.5 SSDs, provides six M.2 SSD slots, and features a powerful IntelA XeonA D processor to deliver outstanding performance with high-capacity storage. Designed to optimize enterprise IT infrastructure, the TS-1685 comes with three PCIe slots that support 10GbE/40GbE NIC, PCIe NVMe SSD, graphics cards, and USB 3.1 expansion cards to provide a complete business-ready storage solution incorporating security and scalability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC