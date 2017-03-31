Private jails are among ideas pitched...

Private jails are among ideas pitched at law conference

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The China Post

Prominent local and international law professors gathered in Taipei last week to participate in the Chinese Culture University Law School's International Enterprise and Management Law Conference at Chinese Culture University. Law School dean Ho Yao-chen praised the law professors, lawyers and judges who participated in the international conference for providing so many tangible suggestions for the government during the March 23 and 24 event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Wed Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC