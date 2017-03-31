Private jails are among ideas pitched at law conference
Prominent local and international law professors gathered in Taipei last week to participate in the Chinese Culture University Law School's International Enterprise and Management Law Conference at Chinese Culture University. Law School dean Ho Yao-chen praised the law professors, lawyers and judges who participated in the international conference for providing so many tangible suggestions for the government during the March 23 and 24 event.
