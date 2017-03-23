Premier unveils eight-year infrastruc...

Premier unveils eight-year infrastructure plan

25 min ago Read more: The China Post

Premier Lin Chuan unveiled the Cabinet's eight-year "Forward-looking Infrastructure Construction Project" Thursday, which aims to pump NT$882.49 billion dollars into railway extensions, water works, green technology and other areas. The plan, which was approved today by the Cabinet, calls for allocations to green energy , digital infrastructure , urban and rural infrastructure , water works and railway extensions .

Chicago, IL

