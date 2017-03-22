Plan for indigenous submarine gathers...

Plan for indigenous submarine gathers steam

By Joseph Yeh -- Taiwan's locally-built submarine project officially took off on Tuesday after the Defense Ministry, its top research unit and a local shipbuilder signed a contract to jointly develop the nation's first ever indigenous submarine. Speaking during a ceremony at Kaohsiung's Zuoying Military Harbor for the signing of a memorandum of understanding , President Tsai Ing-wen said the day marked the beginning for the challenging project.

