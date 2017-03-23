On your bike: the push to make Hong Kong more cycle-friendly

There are 57,700 public bicycle parking spaces in Hong Kong, according to the government, but it seems hardly any of them are being used on a daily basis. Cycling campaigners have long warned Hong Kong is slipping behind other international cities when it comes to bicycle-friendly initiatives ; they estimate there could be fewer than 10,000 people who make their entire daily commute to work or school by bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.