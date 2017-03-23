On your bike: the push to make Hong Kong more cycle-friendly
There are 57,700 public bicycle parking spaces in Hong Kong, according to the government, but it seems hardly any of them are being used on a daily basis. Cycling campaigners have long warned Hong Kong is slipping behind other international cities when it comes to bicycle-friendly initiatives ; they estimate there could be fewer than 10,000 people who make their entire daily commute to work or school by bike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC