On your bike: the push to make Hong K...

On your bike: the push to make Hong Kong more cycle-friendly

Saturday

There are 57,700 public bicycle parking spaces in Hong Kong, according to the government, but it seems hardly any of them are being used on a daily basis. Cycling campaigners have long warned Hong Kong is slipping behind other international cities when it comes to bicycle-friendly initiatives ; they estimate there could be fewer than 10,000 people who make their entire daily commute to work or school by bike.

