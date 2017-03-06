No progress on name change for Taiwan...

No progress on name change for Taiwan's rep. office in Japan: Foreign Minister

No progress has been made on changing the name of Taiwan's representative office in Japan to include "Taiwan," Foreign Minister David Lee revealed on Monday. Lee told an interpellation session at the Legislature the ministry planned to replace "Taipei" in the nation's "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan" with "Taiwan," but conceded little progress had been made on the change.

