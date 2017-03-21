No current plans to relocate Songshan...

No current plans to relocate Songshan Airport: premier

The government has no immediate plans to relocate Taipei's Songshan Airport, Premier Lin Chuan said on Tuesday, calling the prospect "complex" and connected to a host of issues including national security. Lin made the remarks after legislators across party lines voiced opposition to all proposals to move Songshan's operations and to combine them with those of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Chicago, IL

