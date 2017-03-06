More hurdles ahead for Tsai's pension reform

President Tsai Ing-wen administration's efforts to carry out pension reform, after beginning in the steamy summer of 2016, have weathered challenges big and small, from angry committee members nearly coming to blows in meetings to heated protests on the street after the government's regional forums. Opposition to the so-called second stage of pension reform seemed to reach its peak on Jan. 22, when a national conference on reform issues convened at the Presidential Office.

