Mongolian yurt library opens in Taipei

Taiwan's first library taking the form of a Mongolian yurt was inaugurated on Saturday on the 11th floor of the National Immigration Agency building in Taipei, allowing second-generation Mongolian children to enjoy the experience of reading Mongolian books in a yurt. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, NIA director general Ho Jung-chun said that the Mongolian yurt library was the brainchild of Lin Tsai-lin, an immigrant from Mongolia who married a Taiwanese man, in the hopes of helping Mongolian children in Taiwan learn more about Mongolian culture by reading Mongolian publications in a yurt and also allowing people in Taiwan to better understand Mongolia.

