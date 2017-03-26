Mongolian yurt library opens in Taipei

Mongolian yurt library opens in Taipei

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's first library taking the form of a Mongolian yurt was inaugurated on Saturday on the 11th floor of the National Immigration Agency building in Taipei, allowing second-generation Mongolian children to enjoy the experience of reading Mongolian books in a yurt. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, NIA director general Ho Jung-chun said that the Mongolian yurt library was the brainchild of Lin Tsai-lin, an immigrant from Mongolia who married a Taiwanese man, in the hopes of helping Mongolian children in Taiwan learn more about Mongolian culture by reading Mongolian publications in a yurt and also allowing people in Taiwan to better understand Mongolia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC