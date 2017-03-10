Minneapolis City Council's Tibet reso...

Minneapolis City Council's Tibet resolution draws ire of Chinese government

Friday Mar 10

Tibetans living in Taiwan and supporters of Tibetans shout slogans during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 5 to mark the 58th anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. The Minneapolis City Council will vote Friday on a resolution in support of Tibetan self-determination, and the government of China has taken notice.

