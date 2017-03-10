Man with knife stuck in the eye calmly queues in hospital
Chinese man with a knife 'stabbed in the eye by his wife' spotted calmly queuing in the hospital to see the doctor It's easy to lose your cool while waiting to see the doctor, but this man from China has stunned medical staff and other patients with his nerves of steel. The 30-year-old, with a fruit knife stuck in his left eye, was spotted calmly queuing in a hospital in Fujian, according to Chinese media.
