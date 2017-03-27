Mainland detains Taiwanese rights activist, says wife
The wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che said on Tuesday that her husband had been detained by security authorities on the mainland. Lee, who has long supported human rights on the mainland, went missing after he entered Zhuhai, Guangdong province, from Macau on May 19, prompting concerns he might have been detained by mainland authorities.
