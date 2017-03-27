Mainland detains Taiwanese rights act...

Mainland detains Taiwanese rights activist, says wife

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

The wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che said on Tuesday that her husband had been detained by security authorities on the mainland. Lee, who has long supported human rights on the mainland, went missing after he entered Zhuhai, Guangdong province, from Macau on May 19, prompting concerns he might have been detained by mainland authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) 4 hr Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar 2 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC