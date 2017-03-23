Mainland authorities no help in search for Taiwanese activist
Taiwan has received no response from mainland authorities on the whereabouts of a Taiwanese human rights advocate, whom his relatives and friends think might have been detained by security agents for supporting human rights on the mainland. Lee Ming-che, 42, a former Democratic Progressive Party staffer who works at Taipei's A Wenshan Community College, went missing following his entry to Zhuhai through Macau on March 19. "We have sought information regarding [Lee's] whereabouts through established channels in a bid to ascertain his safety," said Chiu Chui-cheng, the vice-chairman and spokesman for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC