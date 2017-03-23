Mainland authorities no help in searc...

Mainland authorities no help in search for Taiwanese activist

Taiwan has received no response from mainland authorities on the whereabouts of a Taiwanese human rights advocate, whom his relatives and friends think might have been detained by security agents for supporting human rights on the mainland. Lee Ming-che, 42, a former Democratic Progressive Party staffer who works at Taipei's A Wenshan Community College, went missing following his entry to Zhuhai through Macau on March 19. "We have sought information regarding [Lee's] whereabouts through established channels in a bid to ascertain his safety," said Chiu Chui-cheng, the vice-chairman and spokesman for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council.

