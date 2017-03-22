Legislature to deliberate draft bills...

Legislature to deliberate draft bills on monitoring cross-strait pacts

The Legislature will hold a committee meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss six drafts of a bill on monitoring agreements between Taiwan and China, government and political party sources said on Tuesday. Premier Lin Chuan said the Cabinet supports the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's version titled "Draft Bill on Monitoring the Signing of Cross-Strait Agreements."

