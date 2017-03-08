KEN gears up as Machine Tool Show kicks off
The term "5-axis" refers to the ability of automated milling machines to move a part or tool on five different axes at the same time, making production faster and more efficient. The Taoyuan-based firm said it had attracted much attention from foreign distributors in recent years and hoped that participating in this year's TIMTOS would help it expand its reach both domestically and internationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC